KANGANA RANAUT TEARS INTO RAHUL GANDHI FOR SHOWING SANATAN DHARMA IN POOR LIGHT

Hyderabad: After her stern response to the Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh over his controversial post, Kangana Ranaut has now shared a video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi comparing powerless leaders to idols of Hindu gods in temples. Gandhi in the video can be seen taking a dig at BJP leaders comparing them with stone idols in temples, asserting that idols of Hindu gods are also powerless.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Mandir ki murtiyaan bekar hoti hai, woh lifeless /meaning less patthar hote hai, yeh hamare Pradhanmantri banna chahte hai, kya inko pata hai Mandir ki murtiyon ki Pranpratishta ki jati hai? Usmein Vishwas aur shraddha hoti hai, jo doctors aur scientists nahi kar sakte woh consecrated spaces and rocks can do, kya inke sanskar hain aur kya inki upbringing I don't understand."

The actor's caption can be loosely translated into English as: Idols in the temples are useless, they are lifeless /meaning less stones, he wants to becoem our Prime Minister, does he know idols in the temples are worshipped? They have our devotion and trust and what doctors cannot do these consecrated spaces and rocks can do, what is his manners and what is his upbringing I don't understand.