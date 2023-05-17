KANGANA RANAUT TALKS ABOUT DOWNSIDE OF EXPOSING TUKDE TUKDE GANG CLAIMS SHE LOST MAJOR BRAND ENDORSEMENTS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against "politicians, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang". Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

Sharing the screenshot of the interview on her Instagram handle, she captioned it: "This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year..." Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

"But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become... (sic)," she added.

For the unversed, Kangana has never shied away from voicing her opinion. The Bollywood diva has always spoken her mind, be it political or personal matters. Her staunch beliefs regarding her culture, tradition and religion have made her a controversial figure in the entertainment industry. Despite threats, the actor continues to take a stand wherever required.

On the professional front, The Tanu Weds Manu actor, who was last seen on screen in Dhaakad, will be seen in Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. (With agency inputs)

