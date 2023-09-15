Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to celebrate the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which starts on September 18. On Friday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a video of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Queen actor is very excited and really looking forward to celebrating the occasion with utmost respect after being down with covid for a week.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, "After a gloomy week of being knocked down by covid and swine flu cross variant. This makes me smile so wide. So excited for the upcoming festival season," and attached a red heart emoji. The video is shared by a photographer based in Mumbai. It shows unveiling of Lord Ganesh's idol as scores of devotees wait impatiently with phones in their hands to record the moment.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi is all the more important for the Dhaakad actor as her much anticipated film Chandramukhi 2 is all set to hit theatres in during that time. The film was scheduled for release on September 15 but due to technical delays, it will now be released on September 28. The film will feature Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead.

Every year, several actors celebrate the festival by bringing home an idol of Lord Ganesh and praying for good luck and prosperity. Last year, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit celebrated the festival and wished their fans through social media.

On the work front, Kangana has two big releases this year. The actor will appear in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas, which is scheduled for release in October 20. The movie will face a clash with Tiger Shroff's Ganpath. She will also appear in Emergency. Helmed by Kangana herself, she is also starring as Indira Gandhi in the political drama.

