Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Chandramukhi 2, which stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, was released on September 28. Helmed by P Vasu, the horror comedy opened in theatres with positive reviews from the viewers. After the film's release, megastar Rajinikanth sent a surprise note to the team of Chandramukhi 2, praising the movie. Now, Kangana has taken to social media and responded to his note.

Kangana Ranaut shares 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth's appreciation letter for the success of Chandramukhi 2

Sharing Rajinikath's letter on her Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, "Appreciation letter from Thalaivar Rajinikanth for the success of #Chandramukhi2." The note sent by the megastar can be loosely translated to, "I heartily congratulate Shri P Vasu, who took his massively successful film in a completely new direction, offering cinephiles a magnificent entertainer, and my brother Raghava Lawrence who has acted wonderfully, as well as the entire team of the film."

Actor Raghava Lawrence also took to his social media handle to re-share Rajinikanth's letter and to express his gratitude. Sharing a picture with the megastar, Raghava tweeted, "This has made my day, a surprise love note from my Brother, my Guru, my Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth. What more praise would we need for #Chandramukhi2 - your encouragement means the world to us. Thank you Thalaiva! Guruve Saranam."