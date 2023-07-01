KANGANA RANAUT SHARES PICTURES IN STRAPLESS OUTFIT NETIZENS REMIND ACTOR OF HER POST ON INDIAN CULTURE HEIGHTS OF HYPOCRISY

Hyderabad: On Friday night, Kangana Ranaut celebrated the success of her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai. For Tiku Weds Sheru's success bash, Ranaut opted for a vibrant Gauri and Nainika-designed strapless ensemble. The actor also took to social media to share pictures of her latest look but little did she know that ghosts of her Instagram Story shared in June will come back to haunt her.

Kangana took to Instagram to share a string of pictures wherein she is seen slaying her latest look put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Mom said there is a time to play and there is a time to study ha ha my saying is there is a time to work and there is a time to party …Especially when @manikarnikafilms first production becomes a super hit, it’s time for a grand party 🎉."

Soon after Kangana shared the post, fans flocked comment section heaping praise on her latest look. A section of social media users, however, was busy reminding Kangana of her views on "Bhartiya Sanskriti" and "Indian woman" that she shared earlier last month. Netizens called out the actor for her "double standards" and even called her a "hypocrite."

Reacting to Kangana's post, a user wrote, "Fir yeh khegi mein hun bharti mein sirf bharat ke sanskriti ke anusaar kapde daalti hu . Yeh h bhartiye sanskriti. Heights of hipocracy (sic)," while another said, "Oh bhartiy naari bideshi ho gyi (sic)." Few even took a dig at hit status of Tiku Weds Sheru. Commenting on Kangana's post, a user wrote, "If you had released it on theatres it would have been disaster just like dhakad, thalaivi etc. Ott is saving your sinking career....anything is superhit on OTT (sic)." Meanwhile another chimed in, "Sorry to say but it was a horrible movie."

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency for which she also donned director and producer's hat. Apart from this, the actor has Alaukik Desai helmed Sita – The Incarnation, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana recently joined hands with Sandeep Singh for a film that is touted to be the biggest film of her career.