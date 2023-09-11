Hyderabad: After heaping praise on the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan for his latest release Jawan, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Instagram along similar lines. The Queen actor shared a letter written by Alfred Hitchcock back in 1960 on her Instagram stories on Monday. Sharing the letter of appreciation written by Hitchcock, Kangana shed light on enjoying others' success as well.

She dropped a note that Alfred Hitchcock sent to Billy Wilder, congratulating him on his film The Apartment (1960). The letter read: "I saw The Apartment the other day. I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed it, and how beautifully made. I felt this so much that I was impelled to drop you this note." The letter dates back to June 29, 1960.

With the letter, Ranaut wrote: "One must allow other's success, breakthroughs or brilliance to touch them in most inspiring way, enjoying others success is one of the most subtle joys I love extracting from life..."

This comes after the Dhaakad actor showered praises on SRK's Jawan. With the release of Jawan on Thursday, everyone from fans to critics to celebs hailed the action-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The Manikarnika actor was no exception and posted Jawan's poster writing an emotional remark for Shah Rukh, describing King Khan's path to becoming 'the ultimate mass Indian superhero at the age of 60 (nearly) as nothing short of superheroic even in real life.'

"SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples, but for some serious world saving as well," Kangana Ranaut added. King Khan, I bow to your perseverance, hard labour, and humility. @iamsrk." The Queen actress also mentioned how people had previously criticised SRK's choices. She did, however, regard "his struggle as a master class for all those artists who have long careers but must reinvent and re-establish themselves." The actress used the hashtag jawan and commented, "Congratulations to the whole team."

On the professional front, Kangana is all set for her next film Emergency, a political drama in which she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also feature in Tejas as an Air Force pilot. She is also working on the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

