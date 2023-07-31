Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reviewed Christopher Nolan's latest release Oppenheimer. On Monday, the actor took to her social media to share a video where she is seen praising Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. She also shared her favourite part of the movie and referred to Oppenheimer as Nolan's 'best work' to date.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ranaut wrote in the caption, "Christopher Nolan’s best work so far … Most important film of our time… I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end … it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about Physics and politics … For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful!! P.s also just realised in the above video I meant to say nationalism* rises instead of nationality … (sic)"

In the video, the Queen actor shared that she loved the part in the movie which refers to Bhagavat Gita and Lord Vishnu. Kangana said, "My favourite part is the reference to Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu when he channelizes his inner Vishnu. Go watch it, it's a lovely lovely film."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will appear as an Air Force Pilot in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 20 of this year. Besides this, Kangana will next appear in Emergency wherein she will be seen playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This movie marks her first outing as a solo director. Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.

