KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO BJP MP RAMESH BIDHURI REMARKS ROW NO ONE SHOULD CROSS THE LINE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known to express her opinions with her unfiltered statements, often grabs headlines. She recently gave a stern retort to the Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh over his contentious post. Kangana also slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for comparing powerless leaders to idols of Hindu gods in temples in her recent post. Amid all this, Kangana has reacted to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks on BSP MP Danish Ali.

Kangana Ranaut teaches BJP MP a lesson of dignity, says 'follow the words of Purushottam Shri Ram'

Taking to social media on Saturday, the Queen actor reshared a post and wrote on her Instagram Story, "Mariyada kisi ko nahi langhani chahiye (No one should cross the line), once that line is crossed from any side the domino effect of that action won't stop anytime soon. How far will we go then? My request to everyone Mariyada Purushottam Shri Ram ke kathnon aur vachnon pe chalein (My request to everyone is to follow the words and promises of Mariyada Purushottam Shri Ram). Mariyada rakhein (Keep the dignity). Jai Shri Ram."