Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong and often controversial opinions, has weighed in on the debate regarding India's name change. She initially advocated for the use of Bharat as the country's name, but she recently clarified her stance, emphasising that it's a matter of personal choice and cultural reclamation rather than outright hatred for the name India.

In a recent interview, Kangana expressed her views on the ongoing debate between Bharat and India as the preferred name for the nation. She pointed out that the opposition alliance had chosen to stick with the name "INDIA," even though some of its members had faced corruption allegations. Kangana acknowledged that in a democracy, people have the right to make such choices without objection.

The multiple National Award-winning actor also went on to share her personal journey of cultural identity. Ranaut mentioned that there was a time when she consciously avoided looking Indian and even wore Western clothing to distance herself from her Indian identity. The actor believes that as the country progresses, citizens should have the freedom to choose their cultural identity without imposition.

"I wanted to look anything but Indian. That was because our country was perceived as a poor nation then. Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing sarees. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it. Our country is going towards a higher conscience, where the citizens may choose to be who they want to be. No one needs to impose these on you." Kangana Ranaut

While Kangana expressed a preference for using Bharat over India, she clarified that she doesn't hate or abhor the latter term. She acknowledged that there may be moments when she inadvertently uses India due to habit. The Manikarnika star stressed the importance of recognising that both names are part of the nation's history.

"I now feel better saying Bharat but there are times when I say India, when a slip of the tongue happens. I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past." Kangana Ranaut

Earlier this month, Kangana had shared her thoughts on the name-change debate via social media. She argued that Bharat holds more historical and cultural significance, as it dates back to the time of the Mahabharata when all participating kingdoms in the Kurukshetra war were collectively referred to as Bharat. She also raised concerns about the origin and connotations of the term Indian, which she claimed had been associated with slavery during the British colonial era.

