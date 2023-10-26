Kangana Ranaut meets Israel ambassador Naor Gilon, extends her support for Israel and Jews - watch
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 4:58 PM
Kangana Ranaut meets Israel ambassador Naor Gilon, extends her support for Israel and Jews - watch
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 4:58 PM
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently met Israel's ambassador Naor Gilon in Delhi, and talked about the ongoing crisis between Israel and Hamas. Kangana extended her support for Israel during their conversation and shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle highlighting her forthcoming movie Tejas. In her social media posts, she referred to Hamas as the modern-day 'Ravan'.
-
My heart goes out to Israel.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023
Our hearts are bleeding too.
Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia pic.twitter.com/yIuUPognN1
To shed light on her meeting, Kangana took to her X handle to share the clip and wrote, "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here's my conversation with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia."
During their discussion, she emphasised her support for Israel and Jews, which she had expressed long before the terrorist massacres began. Being a Hindu nation, she drew a parallel between the Hindu genocides that have persisted for centuries and the struggles faced by Jews. Kangana firmly believes that, just as Hindus deserve a dedicated Bharat, Jews also deserve their own nation.
-
Had a very soulful meeting with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Shri Naor Gilon ji.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023
आज पूरी दुनिया, ख़ासकर इज़राइल और भारत आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ अपनी जंग लड़ रहे हैं । कल जब मैं रावण दहन करने दिल्ली पहुँची, तो मुझे लगा कि इज़रायल एम्बेसी आकर उन लोगो से मिलना चाहिए जो आज के आधुनिक… pic.twitter.com/syCkDxJCze
She criticised the inadequate and inhumane attitude of the Islamic world towards providing the land, especially considering that they possess the second-largest number of countries globally, with Christian dominance. As a Hindu nation, Kangana stands in solidarity with Israel and supports their fight.
In another post, Kangana shared pictures of herself and Noar in an office, in which they were seen holding model fighter jets. Meanwhile, in the upcoming film Tejas, Kangana portrays an Air Force pilot. This highly-anticipated movie, directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, is scheduled to be released on Friday.