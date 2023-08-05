KANGANA RANAUT LOOKS STUNNING IN FIRST LOOK FROM CHANDRAMUKHI 2

Hyderabad: After revealing Raghava Lawrence's look as Vettaiyan Raja, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 unveiled her first look from the film on Saturday. The actor looks stunning as she channels the vibe of a classical danseuse.

Lyca Productions, the banner behind Chandramukhi 2, shared Kangana's first look poster from the film on social media. In the promotional asset, the multiple National Award-winning actor is seen striking a graceful pose while a palatial backdrop adds oodles of royalness to the ambiance. Donning a classical dance costume, and decked in heavy jewellery, Ranaut looks promising as the titular character in the Chandramukhi 2 first look poster. Interestingly, Kangana's first look from Chandramukhi 2 also features Vettaiyan Raja's indistinct life-size portrait in the background.

As reported earlier, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. The follow-up film has P Vasu at the helm who also directed the original starring Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 will feature Kangana in the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is renowned for her beauty and dance prowess.

Raghava and Kangana aside, the film will also feature Radika Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, and Lakshmi Menon in pivotal roles. The makers roped in Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani to score music for the film. Chandramukhi 2 is scheduled to release on Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. After Thalaivi, the upcoming film will be Kangana's yet another pan-India outing in collaboration with southern talents.

