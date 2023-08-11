KANGANA RANAUT IS A SIGHT TO BEHOLD IN FIRST SONG SWAGATHAANJALI FROM CHANDRAMUKHI 2

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first song from the film Swagathaanjali on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Lyca Productions dropped the song and captioned it: "Swagathaanjali 🙏🌸 to everyone! Get ready to enter into the world of Chandramukhi 2 🗝️ as we release the 1st single...."

In the song, Bollywood queen Kangana could be seen donning heavy jewellery with a saree. The melody is composed by MM Keeravaani, while the song penned by Chaitanya Prasad is sung by Sreenidhi Tirumala. the song released is a lyrical video with Kangana flaunting her dancing skills.

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the highly successful Tamil horror comedy movie Chandramukhi, directed by P Vasu and starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. With the exception of the fact that it is again a horror comedy and will also be directed by P. Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a standalone film starring Kangana. Ranaut will play a dancer in the king's court who was renowned for her beauty and dance prowess.

In the movie, the Tanu Weds Manu actor will co-star with Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Apart from Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will feature in Tejas as an Air Force pilot. The story revolves around Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It is a film that tries to uplift and instil a strong sense of pride in the brave soldiers who ceaselessly serve our country while facing countless obstacles.

The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 20, 2023. In addition to this, Kangana will next be seen in the historical drama Emergency, in which she will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.

