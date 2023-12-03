Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via social media following their triumph in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Using X, formerly Twitter, she shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to Lord Ram amid the BJP's success in these states. When criticized for this comparison, Kangana Ranaut referenced the Bhagavad Gita in her defense.

The 2023 state assembly election outcomes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh are being tallied. Initial trends point towards BJP's substantial victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with Congress leading in Telangana.

In response to the backlash for equating PM Modi with Lord Rama after BJP's wins, Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of Narendra Modi on X, captioning it in Hindi as, "Lord Rama has come #Election Results." Her comparison drew criticism, with a user questioning its validity within Hinduism. The actor retorted by citing the Bhagavad Gita, stating, "Yes, it is allowed. Shri Krishna has said in Geeta that I am the same as my true devotee, there is no difference between him and me, we have such cute and chilled out Gods! No beheading, no whip lashing, you also come to our team."

Recently, she lauded the warm camaraderie exhibited in a viral selfie featuring Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India's PM Narendra Modi. This snapshot, showcasing the rapport between the leaders, gained significant attention online. Known for her outspoken views, Kangana Ranaut praised the relaxed diplomacy showcased in the selfie through an Instagram Story.

Regarding her projects, Kangana appeared in the film Tejas and has Emergency lined up where she portrays Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she commenced shooting a psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan in Chennai later last month. Kangana and Madhavan will also be reuniting for the third installment of Tanu Weds Manu.