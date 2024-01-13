Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-director Kangana Ranaut was spotted holding hands with a foreigner in Mumbai. The moment was captured by a paparazzo account on Instagram, showcasing Kangana's radiant smile as she exited a salon on Friday.

In the picture shared by paparazzo, Kangana is seen donning a printed blue dress paired with beige slippers and dark sunglasses. While the mystery man, who has caught netizens attention, sported a black shirt beneath a matching T-shirt paired with pants and shoes. The two are seen sharing the joyous stroll in the viral picture.

Kangana's latest picture left netizens curious about the identity of the mystery man. One inquired, "Who is her boyfriend?" Another admirer commented, "They look great together," while a different remark expressed, "She is a princess, he is handsome." Others conveyed happiness for Kangana, assuming presence of someone special in her life.

Last year, in an interview with news agency, Kangana candidly discussed her perspective on marriage, stating, "There's a time for everything, and if that time has to come in my life, then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time, it will happen."

In another throwback interview, Kangana reaffirmed her desire for marriage and motherhood in the near future. She expressed, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."