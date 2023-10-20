Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is on cloud nine as the Ranaut family has been blessed with a child on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. The actor's brother Akshat Ranaut and his wife Ritu Ranaut have been blessed with a baby boy and aunt Kangana can't contain her happiness. She took to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans by dropping a string of merry pictures along with a heartfelt note. The actor also revealed that the newborn is named Ashwatthama, the great warrior from Mahabharat.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday, Kangana wrote, "आज इस सौभाग्यपूर्ण दिन पर हमारे परिवार को संतान प्राप्ति हुई है, मेरे भाई @aksht_ranaut और उनकी धर्मपत्नी @ritu_ranaut002 को सौभाग्य से पुत्र प्राप्ति हुई है। इस तेजस्वी एवं मन मोह लेने वाले बालक का नाम हमने अक्ष्वथामा रनौत ( Ashwatthama Ranaut) रखा है। आप सब हमारे परिवार के नये सदस्य को आशिर्वाद दे, हम अपनी असीम प्रसन्नता आप सब के साथ बाँटते हैं. आपके आभारी, रनौत परिवार."

Her caption can loosely be translated as, "Today, on this auspicious day, our family has been blessed with a child, my brother and his wife have been blessed with a son. We have named this bright and charming child Ashwatthama Ranaut. All of you bless the new member of our family, we share our immense happiness with all of you. Grateful to you, Ranaut family."