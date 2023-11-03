WATCH: Kangana Ranaut confirms entering politics during Dwarka visit, says 'If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections'
Published: 2 hours ago
Dwarka (Gujarat): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut dropped hints about her potential foray into electoral politics during her visit to the Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna in Gujarat. Known for her staunch support of right-wing ideologies and the current BJP government, Ranaut's political entry had been widely anticipated.
While at the temple on November 2, reporters inquired if she planned to contest the next Lok Sabha elections, to which Ranaut responded, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)."
In addition, she lauded the BJP-led Union government for its role in enabling the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya after a 600-year struggle. "With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration." Emphasising the importance of celebrating this achievement and promoting the Sanatan Dharma worldwide, the 36-year-old actor said, "The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world."
Ranaut also called upon the government to establish a facility that allows pilgrims to visit the submerged remains of the lost city of Dwarka, expressing her deep reverence for the city and its significance in her life. "The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.
She briefly touched upon her upcoming film projects, including Emergency, a project she is directing and producing, and Tanu Weds Manu Part 3.