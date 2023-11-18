KANGANA RANAUT COMMENCES SHOOT FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER IN CHENNAI FILM TO REUNITE HER WITH R MADHAVAN AFTER 8 YEARS

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut excitedly shared news about her latest project on social media over the weekend. Although details about the movie remain undisclosed, she hinted at its unconventional and thrilling project which went on floors in Chennai. Ranaut has commenced work on a new film, described as a psychological thriller. The project marks a reunion with director A. L. Vijay, known for their collaboration on Thalaivi, and Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan after a gap of eight years.

In her announcement, while keeping specifics under wraps, Kangana expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Today in Chennai, we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script (sic).”

On her Instagram stories, she shared a snapshot of the auspicious mahurat shot, seeking blessings for the new venture and expressing gratitude, saying, "Need all your love and blessings for our new journey starting today, back with my many favorites."

Kangana Ranaut's recent appearance in Tejas featured her as an Air Force pilot combating terrorism. Despite the star-studded cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office upon its release last month.

The actor is set to portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, where she not only stars but also directs and produces the film. Joining her are Anupam Kher as revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The release of Emergency, initially slated for November 24, 2023, has been postponed to the following year.

Furthermore, Kangana will reprise her beloved character Tanuja Trivedi from Tanu Weds Manu in the third installment of the series. Additionally, she has Sita: The Incarnation and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in her kitty, portraying the titular role in both films.