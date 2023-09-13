KANGANA RANAUT COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF PM MODI AMID SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLING OVER NOT RAISING A TOAST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to a video that, according to some social media users, shows US President Joe Biden mocking Prime Minister Modi over how to raise a glass. Kangana took to X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday to support PM Modi and chastise trolls 'humiliating him for not knowing how to hold a peg while toasting'. The actor backed Modi after some on X implied that PM Modi laughed without understanding what the US President was saying during their last meeting.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote in Hindi, which loosely translates to: "What type of Kaliyuga is it that one who does not eat animal meat, who never smokes or drinks alcohol; such a nice man is pulled down for not knowing how to grasp a peg and swing it in the air."

She further wrote: "Alcohol is medically/clinically/scientifically proven in every way to be 100 percent damaging to the human system. Can Joe Biden eat with his hands while sitting on the ground? Why should our Prime Minister bother with matters that are beneath his interests and standards?"

Kangana's tweet came after individuals on X uploaded a small video clip from an event in which they claimed PM Modi was laughing but didn't know what US President Joe Biden was saying. Some have even suggested that Prime Minister Modi is frequently seen 'hysterically' laughing with international leaders because he can not understand what they are saying.

The actor has frequently lauded the Prime Minister on social media on various occasions. She even referred to him as the "most powerful man on the planet" earlier in one of her posts wishing the leader on his birthday.

