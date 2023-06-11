KANGANA RANAUT CALLS RANBIR KAPOOR DURYODHANA KARAN JOHAR SHAKUNI FOR INTERFERING IN HER AND HRITHIK ROSHANS LEGAL BATTLE

Hyderabad Kangana Ranaut referred to Ranbir Kapoor as Duryodhana after denouncing his casting in Nitesh Tiwari s Ramayana and Karan Johar as Shakuni These characters are the adversaries in the Hindu epic Mahabharata Launching fresh attacks in a recent Instagram post Kangana branded Ranbir and Karan as the main suspects behind the phoney blind items against the late Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana Ranaut also accused Karan and Ranbir of circulating nasty stories about her claiming that they forcibly played referees in her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan Taking to Instagram Stories Kangana stated she is currently vulnerable but promised to expose significant illegal activities that they engage in if she is in power The actor further stated that these will be enough for them to be locked up She also thanked her fans for bearing witness to her ordeal which she has been discussing for over a decade To elaborate on yesterday s stories there are all kinds of threats in the film industry but the worst is this Duryodhan white rat and Shakuni papa jo Jodi Kangana wrote They claim to be the most gossipy jealous bihy and insecure people they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films she added The entire film business is aware of this they were the primary suspects in all of the phoney blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput which drove him to commit suicide They also circulated false stories about me and forced themselves to be referees in my and HR s argument Their intervention in my life and work has gone beyond bothersome cont the post readIn another post she wrote Since I brought public attention to this kind of spying on me nasty PR against me and my films such activities have significantly decreased today I might be in a vulnerable position but I promise that when I am in a position of power I would disclose important unlawful actions that they engage in such as dark web hacking and so on These will be enough to put them behind jail Thank you for taking the time to hear about my ordeal I ve been talking about this for more than a decade and recently their failing careers have caused them to focus more on their personal life otherwise working in this sector would be nearly impossible she quippedIn the third and last slide she wrote Since they are bankrupt and the media has died a slow death now the only source of news is celebrities own accounts With this new social transformation my voice is more audible previously I shouted the same things for years but they reverberated back to me like I was trapped in a soundproof black prison no media carried what I said and they were ignored However the great fall of Bollywood occurred and empires crumbled We are now witnessing the development of a new collective Indian film industry which will be founded on the foundations of democracy equality and true merit Thank you she wrote Prior to this Kangana had shared a note on Instagram mocking Ranbir The post read Recently I am hearing news about another upcoming Bolly Ramayana wherein a skinny white rat who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself as Lord Shiva in a trilogy which no one watched or wants to make more parts of has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama Kangana Ranaut has long spoken out against Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt She recently accused them of eavesdropping on herAlso read No druggie soy boy should play Lord Ram Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Ranbir Kapoor