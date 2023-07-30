Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut once again charged on Karan Johar and his 'changu mangu gang' including Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor after she learnt that a fake account imposing as her online manager is texting her fans. Without taking names, the actor went on to blame Karan Johar for all this. She even tagged Mumbai cyber crime to take action against the imposter.

She warned people about the scam by saying, "This morning it was brought to my attention that the film mafia is running a racket which is hacking accounts in my name." Kangana made fun of a film (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), claiming, "I have nothing to do with this person and have no such online managers, this is gang changu mangu.. jinki film even on a holiday could not reach single day of Manikarnika (Rs 18 cr), which they all pronounced flop."

Kangana Ranaut calls out 'Karan Johar and gang' after her fans receive spam messages

Then, she made some startling assertions, saying, the "Film Mafia" has a history of engaging in illegal activity. Without taking any names, she said: "the celebrity I dated afterwards claimed I was dating his imposter. He used to hack into my account and communicate with me using a variety of accounts and phone numbers. I mistakenly believed that he was going through a divorce, but I later learned that this was unrelated to his shady activity."

Further talking about fake movie numbers, she said: "they purchase phoney tickets in bulk and use fraud to artificially raise collections. They also buy WhatsApp dates and spy. I frequently witness the exploitation of data pertaining to my personal and business dealings."

"These are not merely foolish, untalented people. They have a criminal mentality. Very concerning; (Mumbai Cyber Police), please act," she remarked.

In another Instagram Story, she made a startling revelation, hinting at Ranbir Kapoor. "Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house, begged and pleaded me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me. He claimed that his pregnancy and marriage were ruses to advance the film. I was very horrified," Kangana claimed.

"They aren't humans; they're devils, and I still find it hard to believe that anyone could be so morally corrupt. I'm determined to wipe them as it is stated in the Geeta, adharma's destruction is the primary goal of dharma," Kangana asserted. The Queen actress's latest rumours are out barely one day after she made fun of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

Kangana called out Karan and asked him to retire since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a lacklustre premiere. Regarding Ranveer, Kangana made a judgement about his attire. She remarked on his clothing choices, saying, "Indian folks can't identify with a cartoon-looking person proclaiming himself a hero.

