Hyderabad: Taking to Instagram Stories, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut criticised a report that claimed she had worries that her career will end after collaborating with Sunny Deol in I Love New Year. The 2015 movie directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, saw the two coming together. The movie did not perform well at the box office and now a report has surfaced that claims the Tanu Weds Manu actor attempted to 'thwart' the release of the film because she believed it would 'destroy' her career.

The Manikarnika actress refuted the allegations, and proclaimed her admiration for Sunny Deol, forecasting a huge opening for Gadar 2. Slamming the report, the actor wrote: "Gadar 2 will be the largest opener this year at the box office. However, here is a guide on how to smear someone using Kangana's name. Ab jealousy ho rahi, khud ki film is the lowest opener of the year. PS. Other than me, no other actress deals with this kind of hatred on a regular basis."

Kangana Ranaut blames movie mafia for 'horrible media made perception' about her as 'negative propaganda keeps getting bigger'

"Everyone who meets me or works with me says the same thing: 'Why is there such a terrible perception of you in the media? We have worked with a lot of actors, directors, and artists, but you are the most talented and professional. Every single individual I encounter or work with says this one thing to me on a regular basis, and those who work with me go out of their way to praise me in the media. But the propaganda only continues," she added.

Kangana also shared a report that detailed all her flicks as box office failures. "10–15 articles every day declare all of my films to be flops, even those that made 150 crores in revenue," she claimed, adding, "How are people able to live with such heinous intentions towards others, plan day and night, and spend their own money to procure ill will towards others?"

The actress continued, "I'm not mad at the movie mafia. I just wonder what type of pain God allowed them to go through; isn't it the very definition of hell to have such deep uneasiness and anxiety? I don't even remember them unless terrible news about my character being attacked or malicious rumours being spread about me in an effort to harm my profession surface; I never think about them unless the attacks are too unfair for me to bear. I can't imagine what it must be like for them to have thoughts about me all the time."

On the professional front, Kangana will next appear in the movie Tejas. The movie is scheduled to be out in October. Additionally, she will make her directorial debut this year with the movie Emergency.

