Hyderabad: Actor Kamal Haasan, renowned not only in the Tamil film industry but throughout the Indian film industry, stands as an undisputed titan. With a career spanning from early childhood, since he was three, he continues to captivate audiences with his diverse range of films that delve into various genres. On Friday, the actor took to his social media handle to unleash the news of his 237th venture.

Kamal Haasan announced that the film, tentatively titled KH237, would mark the directorial debut of action choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani, jointly known as Anbariv. The Aalavandhan actor also dropped an announcement video on his X, formerly called Twitter, with a caption that read, "Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. (sic)"

Kamal Haasan and Anbariv collaborated on two films before KH237. Their initial collaboration, the 2022 blockbuster Vikram, was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Notable for its awe-inspiring action sequences, the film boasted an ensemble cast, including the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram, and many others, and garnered widespread praise from fans and critics alike.