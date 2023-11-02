Kamal Haasan's Indian 2- An Intro to be released by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli and Kiccha Sudeep tomorrow at THIS time
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated movie, Indian 2, is set to receive an introduction from an array of eminent personalities. The film, directed by S. Shankar, has created quite a buzz for its 2024 release.
Lyca Productions, the banner behind India 2 has disclosed that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled by none other than screen icon Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep tomorrow.
Rajinikanth's involvement in introducing the teaser has sparked excitement among fans of both acting legends. But there's more to look forward to, as the makers have revealed that the Telugu teaser will be released by the renowned SS Rajamouli, while Aamir Khan and Kiccha Sudeep will introduce the Hindi and Kannada versions, respectively. Indian 2- An Intro will be released by these celebrities tomorrow at 5:30 pm.
Indian 2 was initially announced in 2017 as a sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. It marks the second collaboration between director S. Shankar and Kamal Haasan, with Haasan reprising his dual roles as Senapathy and Chandru.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and more.
In response to the film's extensive length, it has been decided to release it in two parts. The music for Indian 2 is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R. Rathnavelu handling the cinematography and additional cinematography by Ravi Varman. The film is a joint production of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies and is slated to hit theaters on August 15 next year.