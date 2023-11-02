Lyca Productions, the banner behind India 2 has disclosed that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled by none other than screen icon Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep tomorrow.

Rajinikanth's involvement in introducing the teaser has sparked excitement among fans of both acting legends. But there's more to look forward to, as the makers have revealed that the Telugu teaser will be released by the renowned SS Rajamouli, while Aamir Khan and Kiccha Sudeep will introduce the Hindi and Kannada versions, respectively. Indian 2- An Intro will be released by these celebrities tomorrow at 5:30 pm.