KAMAL HAASAN TO JOIN PROJECT K SETS IN AUGUST DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to join the cast of Project K in the coming months. As per reports, he will be playing a significant character in Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited sci-fi film. The seasoned actor has reportedly set dates for Project K in August and is expected to portray the antagonist in the film. He is currently occupied with filmmaker Shankar's Indian 2 and will be shooting for roughly 20 days for this movie.

According to reports, Kamal Haasan expressed his immense enthusiasm for the concept of the movie and his part and finally decided to accept the offer. In addition to that, Kamal plans to start filming for his parts as soon as he is finished with his current commitments. If all goes as planned, the talented artist will appear on the sets of Project K by early August.

Project K is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore, and Kamal Haasan will receive Rs 150 crore for his role in this high-budget film. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The shoot of the film was paused in Hyderabad after megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered a rib injury on the film's sets earlier this year.

The megastar injured his rib cartilage while filming for an action scene in the movie and was immediately taken to a hospital in the state for quick treatment. The veteran actor soon traveled back to Mumbai to recuperate. The shooting of Project K was momentarily stopped after his accident. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 12.