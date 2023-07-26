Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar worked together on the vigilant drama Indian in 1996, which became a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. The Hindi dubbed version titled Hindustani too proved to be a blockbuster hit. The actor-director duo has reunited for Indian 2 is known. Shankar announced the reunion in the pre-pandemic times and since then the movie has been eagerly anticipated. According to the latest buzz around Shankar and Kamal's film, the project is now a trilogy as the team is reportedly shooting for Indian 2 and Indian 3 simultaneously.

Indian trilogy is reportedly Shankar and Kamal Haasan's most ambitious project. The duo is trying to make a point through Indian and that will have a significant impact on society. The premise requires two parts to achieve the conclusion as it is packed with numerous subplots. The plot is what naturally prompted Shankar and his team to begin filming Indian 2 and Indian 3 at the same time.

According to reports, Shankar had six hours of footage for Indian, and the entire team agreed that the subject has a lot of potential to warrant a sequel. Following this, Shankar hit the storyboard again to divide everything that had been shot into two parts. After the footage was divided into two parts, Shankar reworked it with his writing team to have the proper elevation points of introduction, interval, and conclusion for both movies. There has been media speculation about Indian 2 not reaching a conclusion, but this is mostly because Shankar is improving the movie-watching experience by including the appropriate elevation points in the screenplay.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the Indian franchise stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The release of Indian 2 is anticipated to be a major Tamil New Year event next year. Currently, the movie is in the post-production phase.