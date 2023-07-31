Hyderabad: 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The first glimpse that was released recently at San Diego Comic-Con received a lot of attention. Fans expressed their happiness that the visuals are at the Hollywood level. At the same time, Prabhas' 'Kalki' poster drew flak as the fans said that it was not up to the mark. Hence, the 'Kalki' team took this matter a bit seriously and launched an opinion poll to elicit the opinions of netizens on the visual effects (VFX), which were used in the first glimpse.

Priyanka Dutt, one of the producers of the film, shared a photo. While Nag Ashwin is seen looking at something, the photo was captioned as 'Teaser VFX Reviews'. Nag Ashwin was seen taking note of the views from various quarters on the glimpse of 'Kalki'. This photo is currently going viral on social media platforms.

Also read: Game-changing: Fans go gaga over Project K's first glimpse after dismissal response on Prabhas' first look

Especially, Prabhas fans are appreciating Nag Ashwin's work. "Thank you Nag Ashwin for taking into consideration our suggestions and advice," they commented. Another commented that “if the director and producers keep reviewing continuously, good films will come out. I am happy that Nag Ashwin for respecting the views of the audience,” another user said.

After seeing the teaser of 'Aadi Purush', fans and movie lovers flayed Omraut for bad VFX. They criticised that it was like a cartoon movie. Due to this, the film team postponed the release of the film and improved the VFX shots. Despite spending hundreds of crores, 'Aadi Purush' did not create wonders at the box office.

With this, Prabhas' fans pinned all their hopes on 'Salar' and 'Kalki'. In this order, Nag Ashwin's effort was lauded for taking the opinions and correcting mistakes. As for 'Kalki 2898 AD', veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be seen as the antagonist. It is reported that preparations are being made to release this film in two parts. Amitabh Bachchan, Pashupati and Disha Patani are playing key roles. Ashwani Dutt is producing the movie under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is providing the music.