Hyderabad: Prabhas' science fiction film Kalki's director Nag Ashwin and others from the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies are all set to attend the esteemed Techfest at IIT Bombay Convocation Hall on Friday. The attendees can engage with Nag Ashwin and explore the blending of technology and storytelling taking into account Kalki. The movie is a technologically advanced cinematic spectacle with the biggest stars of India.

The film, as per the makers, seeks to bridge the gap between technology and film by bringing Indian cinema up to par with international standards. The film had earlier created ripples as it unveiled its title at Comic-Con. And now, it is all set to unveil the major aspects of filmmaking with Kalki in consideration at Asia's largest Science and Technology Festival.

With their presence, director Nag Ashwin and representatives from Vyjayanthi Movies will bring a touch of cinematic excellence to the tech-focused event. Attendees are in for an interesting discussion in which they will have the opportunity to speak with National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The film boasts of an impressive line-up of stars including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and other celebrities.