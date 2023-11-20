Hyderabad: Famous Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal posted a funny video where he was seen struggling to walk after a heavy leg day at the gym. The actor drew comparisons from last night's World Cup defeat in the finals. Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, shared the funny video on his Instagram Stories.

The actor tagged his gym trainer, writing: "Kal dil toota aaj shareer (yesterday had a heartbreak and today body breaks)... but all we got to do is #BadhteChalo Leg Day" In the video, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor was seen in a tshirt and gym shorts. He completed his look with a hat, looking dapper.

The heartbreak reference Vicky talking about here is the India vs Australia World Cup final match held in Ahmedabad. Despite the honest effort, Team India lost to Aussies by 6 wickets. The loss was shared by 1.4 billion Indians, who were so close to lifting the World Cup trophy after 2011.

Kal dil toota aaj shareer: Vicky Kaushal shares painful video from leg day at gym after heartbreaking defeat in World Cup 2023 Final

An ardent fan of cricket and a fellow Indian, the Manmarziyaan actor was also left feeling disspapointed, however, in a funny play of words, he compared the pain with that of the strain of a leg day at gym. Sharing the video, Vicky emphasised on moving on. His video from the gym is a true Monday motivation for all, especially those skiiping leg day at the gym.

On the professional front, Vicky is presently occupied with the promotion of his anticipated movie, Sam Bahadur. Meanwhile, the much awaited trailer for the film Sam Bahadur was recently released by the makers. In the video, Vicky takes on the persona of Sam Manekshaw, complete with his unusual handlebar moustache. Vick has masterfully captured every nuance of Sam Meskshaw, from his walk to his dialogue delivery. The actor also posted a video of himself doing the Khukuri dance with Gorkha warriors on Instagram from one of the promotional tours.