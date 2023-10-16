Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol, who is basking in the completion of 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was recently papped at Mumbai airport. The actor made a stylish appearance in the city donning a chic beige outfit. Several visuals of Kajol surfaced on social media platforms, one of which shows the 49-year-old actor helping a photographer.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Monday, Kajol can be seen helping a photographer, who tripped and fell to the ground in front of her inside the airport. The photographer was walking backward when he lost his balance and Kajol instantly came forward to help him get up and even picked up the man's cell phone and handed it over to him. This sweet gesture of the actor is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Meanwhile, for the airport look, Kajol opted for a dapper co-ord set. She sported a beige turtle-neck sweatshirt paired with matching pants and white sneakers. She also carried a brown handbag and wore dark white-framed sunglasses. Soon after the video was posted, fans and netizens swarmed the comment section and filled it with compliments. A social media user wrote, "It's the Kajol effect." Another wrote, "She is sweet." One more wrote, "Oops moment." A fan commented, "Good gesture. I love Kajol." While other fans dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.