Hyderabad: At the pink carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala on day 2, actor Kajol was seen with her daughter Nysa Devgan. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they posed together for the pictures. The photogs, however, were keen on clicking solo pictures of Kajol and Nysa but the latter seemed least interested and walked away leaving her in a seemingly brief awkward moment in the full media glare.

A video of Kajol and Nysa from NMACC day 2 is doing rounds of the internet. In the viral video, Kajol is seen donning a floor-length ivory a chikankari dress while Nysa looks gorgeous in a silver outfit featuring cape and cut-out details around the waist. The mother-duo looked stunning together at the pink carpet of NMACC day 2.

Nysa and Kajol obliged the paparazzi with pictures but when the lensman requested solo pictures, the starkid refused. In the video, Kajol is also seen asking Nysa to pose for solo pictures but to no avail as the latter is seemingly not ready for the same. When Nysa refused, Kajol was seemingly not happy if the expression on her face is anything to go by. Though she quickly smiled for the camera, a little moment of awkwardness got captured on camera.

Meanwhile, netizens are relating to Kajol and Nysa's video from the NMACC gala. Commenting on the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a user wrote, "Kajol be like Ghar jke batungi Tumhe," while another said, "Kajol is every Indian mom ever." A user even said, "She is not interested in the Ambani party."

Forunvesed, Nysa, who is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's firstborn, is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. While it is not clear whether she will be following in her parents' footsteps to become an actor, Nysa is absolute favourite for the paparazzi.