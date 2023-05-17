KAJOL ASKS FANS TO GUESS WHO SHE RESEMBLES IN AI PICTURES OF HERS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol posted an AI-generated selfie of herself on her official Instagram handle and asked fans to guess who she looked like in the picture. Kajol is not the first celebrity to be allured by the AI trend. Many other actors have taken to social media to share their processed pictures.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol wrote alongside the picture: "AI and me... any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who's tagged)." "There are too many eye rolls and not enough emoticons," she added. Apparently, the actor had dropped a major hint for the fans to guess as she tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in the post.

Many social media users concurred with her in the comments section of her Instagram post. Others on Twitter weighed in and identified which star Kajol genuinely resembled. Reacting to the post, her fan wrote: "Nah the other way around she looks like you." Another social media user commented: "Nyssa is a spitting image of you!"

Fans seem to have found a striking resemblance between the mother-daughter duo. Many seemed to agree with Kajol that she indeed looks like her daughter or in her fans' words, Nysa looks like her.

Bollywood actor Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in February 1999. The couple has two kids, a daughter and a son. Daughter Nysa was born in 2003, while son Yug was born in 2010. Recently, Nysa accompanied Kajol at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in March, wherein she was dressed in a silver gown.

For the star-studded event, Kajol opted for an all-white ensemble. Kajol had also uploaded pictures from the occasion. Nysa, who attended school in Singapore, is frequently seen attending events in Mumbai, from star-studded Diwali celebrations to late-night get-togethers with friends like Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani.

Also read: Nysa Devgan corrects paps, finally reveals the correct pronunciation of her name, watch video