KAHA SE SHURUAAT HUI THI AUR KAHA HAI HUM MANAV KAUL REMINISCES BEING DETAINED IN GULSHAN KUMARS MURDER

Hyderabad: Manav Kaul has appeared in various films and television shows produced by T-Series Films, which is led by Bhushan Kumar. However, the actor reminisces a time when he was falsely named as a suspect in the 1997 murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The actor recalled that someone in his residential society misinterpreted his and his friend's activities and complained to the police.

Elaborating on the incident, Manav discussed what happened back then. "We were five people who used to stay in Dahisar, and because we didn't have much money, we would stay awake until 2 a.m., have tea, and sleep," he explained adding, "the next day, we would skip breakfast, sleep late, and then eat lunch."

The Tumhari Sulu actor also explained what caused the misconception. "We would spend the entire day walking around studios and Film City, meeting people, and then returning at night. So someone in our community thought it was unusual that these five men would return late at night, gamble, and then leave the next day. So they complained," Manav recounted.

Gulshan Kumar died on August 12, 1997, after being shot numerous times outside Mumbai's Jiteshwar Mahadev Mandir. The late T-Series founder visited the temple on a regular basis. "So one night we were playing cards and suddenly the cops surrounded our house and upon entering asked, "Gulshan Kumar ko kisne maara (Who killed Gulshan Kumar)?" recalled the actor. "I found it amusing, but 2-3 other individuals were scared and were taken to the Dahisar police station," he quipped.

When questioned if he was terrified, Manav replied, "I was very young back then... to uss samay mein lag raha ki 'aisa swagat kiya Mumbai ne' (At the time, I thought this is how Mumbai welcomed me). Later, when I was working with T-Series and doing Tumhari Sulu, I went to the office and saw Gulshan Kumar's picture at the entry and thought to myself, hmmm...kaha se shuruaat hui thi, aur kaha hai hum" (From where I started and where I have come).