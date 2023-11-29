Hyderabad: Actors Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen will be appearing together for the first time in an upcoming Tamil movie titled Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film's title, which translates to 'No Time For Love,' encapsulates a new love story. On Wednesday, the makers revealed the first-look poster of the film featuring both actors. Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga will helm the film, with Udhayanidhi producing it under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Actors Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Lal have also been confirmed to play important roles in the film. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with Gavemic U Ary serving as the cinematographer. This film marks Kiruthiga's fourth directorial venture after her debut in 2013 with the romantic comedy Vanakkam Chennai, starring Shiva and Priya Anand. The film was a success and received positive reviews. Its music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was also a chartbuster.

Furthermore, Kiruthiga directed the film Kaali in 2018 with Vijay Antony in the lead role. In 2022, she also directed the web series Paper Rocket, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichander.