Hyderabad: Kadak Singh, a film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, features actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The film is set to be released on ZEE5, and the makers recently unveiled the first look poster of Pankaj Tripathi, tantalizing audiences with a glimpse of what's to come. The story revolves around AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi), who grapples with retrograde amnesia and embarks on a bewildering journey to unravel a tangled web of conflicting memories from his past.

As he reconstructs the puzzle pieces of his life, the film delves into his relentless pursuit of truth, aiming to expose a major financial crime. Joining Pankaj Tripathi in this endeavor are talented actors Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev, all of whom play integral roles in Kadak Singh.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, shedding more light on the project, emphasized the significance of Kadak Singh as it explores the duty of a government official toward the common people. He commended Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi for their outstanding portrayal of the intricate father-daughter relationship. Additionally, Roy Chowdhury shared his excitement about working with exceptional talents such as Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan, as well as other remarkable collaborators who collectively pushed their boundaries to deliver a gripping and thrilling cinematic experience.

Featuring relationships in various forms, this film stands out due to its ability to offer different perspectives and push the narrative forward. Moreover, it portrays the journey of a dysfunctional family who, after a series of events, manages to find their own way and become functional again, resulting in a rollercoaster of emotions. With these elements in mind, the film acts as a commentary on society and aims to enrich its viewers.