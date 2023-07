KAALKOOT TRAILER OUT VIJAY VARMA PLAYS A RIGHTEOUS COP IN CRIME DRAMA SERIES

Mumbai: The trailer of the forthcoming streaming crime drama, Kaalkoot, which was released on Monday, shows actor Vijay Varma, playing the role of a righteous cop, as he goes to investigate a case of acid attack. The trailer starts with Vijay's character putting down his papers as he is fed up with the unjust law and order system.

The trailer of the series shows the colleagues of Vijay's character ridiculing him for putting in his resignation. The acid attack survivor is revealed to be Shweta Tripathi Sharma's character, Parul. Ravi's perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry.

Commenting on the premise and theme of the series, Vijay said, Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age story of Ravi, the character I portray, and I believe it will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for anyone, who watches it. The show digs deep into our souls, challenging how we see ourselves, and reveals the hidden sides of humanity, the parts we often overlook. I am sure that it will leave viewers to reflect and raise important questions and spark a meaningful dialogue."

Driven by a newfound purpose, Vijay's character of Ravi Tripathi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. The next few instances in the trailer show everything from the character assassination of the survivor to the dark secrets and parental trauma. Along the way, Ravi confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice. The crime drama also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Seema Biswas. Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot delves deep into the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma said, "Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age drama of a cop. A cop, who is trying to become a 'man'. And in the process, he investigates a crime, which makes him question the very meaning of the word - Man. What does it mean to be a man? And is that definition right? And how does that definition affect society, the existence, and the value of women? This is a cop crime drama where solving a crime forces the protagonist and also the audience to investigate their own lives, their own behaviour, and their own belief system." Kaalkoot is set to air on JioCinema on July 27. (With agency inputs)