Hyderabad: Taking to Instagram, actor Jyotika posted a beautiful holiday reel in which she can be seen celebrating the birthday of her son. The entire family—Jyotika, Suriya, their son and daughter—can be seen having fun on their family trip. The reel walks us through their day while showcasing Copenhagen's breathtaking scenery.

They are seen getting on a boat and cutting a birthday cake while floating across the picturesque lake. Prior to this, the actor shared a similar video of her trip to the Faroe Islands. She has already shared a preview of this family vacation with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

The sneak peek video of her recent vacation with her family includes stunning surroundings and postcard-perfect pathways. Apart from the family images in the beautiful setting, what really captured our hearts was Suriya's hiking adventure and the pictures of their meals they shared.

On the professional front, Jyotika is all set for her comeback to Hindi cinema with Sri after almost 25 years. She has also signed on for a second one. The actress, who just finished filming Rajkummar Rao's film Sri, will be collaborating with Ajay Devgn for the first time. It goes without saying that the audience's anticipation for this untitled movie will fly high with R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Ajay Devgn on board, and Vikas Bahl directing the spooky thriller.

For the unversed, the last time we saw Jyotika was in the Sasikumar film Udanpirappe. She has finished filming her Malayalam movie, Kaathal: The Core.

