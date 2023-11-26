Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been causing quite a stir with their frequent public appearances, sparking speculation about a potential romantic relationship. Despite not confirming their status, their evident chemistry has become the talk of the town, setting high standards for relationships.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a video on her social media platform, praising Siddharth for his noteworthy performances throughout the years. Originally posted by a popular OTT platform to promote Siddharth's upcoming film Chithha, slated for release on November 28, 2023, the video received Aditi's admiring caption - "Just looking like a wow."

Just looking like a wow: Aditi Rao Hydari gushes about rumoured beau Siddharth

Their on-screen collaborations and off-screen camaraderie have consistently fueled rumors. Siddharth's poetic birthday tribute to Aditi, met with her affectionate response dubbing him her "over-talented boy," has left fans speculating about a blossoming romance.

Their joint appearances, notably at the screening of Aditi Rao Hydari’s series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, have added layers to the mystery surrounding their relationship.

On the professional front, Siddharth is gearing up for Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar, exploring the nuanced relationship between an uncle and his niece amidst challenging circumstances. Additionally, he is involved in a project with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, directed by S Shankar.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and others. Furthermore, Aditi has the English movie Lioness in the making. Helmed by Kajri Babbar, the film promises an exciting and diverse trajectory in her career.