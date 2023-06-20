Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, after wrapping up 'The Crew' schedule in Mumbai, has headed to an undisclosed location with her family. Taking to her social media handle, the 'Jab We Met' actor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor taking a stroll with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. While in the second picture, the couple is accompanied by their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the first picture, "Keep..." In the second picture, she wrote, "Moving Baby..." (with a red heart emoji). In the pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a striped shirt paired with baggy jeans and carrying a white sling bag. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. While Saif sported a black jacket over a white T-shirt paired with black pants and white sneakers. Taimur was dressed in all-black and Jeh looked adorable in casuals.

Prior to this, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor had hinted at going on a summer vacation after the completion of 'The Crew' shoot in Mumbai. Took to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture with her team from Vanity. "Ok it's OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time...The BEST team ever ...#The Crew Schedule Wrap...," she captioned the post. In the image, Kareena is seen beaming with joy.

In 'The Crew', Kareena shares screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

