JUST DANCE WITH ME SAYS SHAH RUKH KHAN AS HE DROPS NOT RAMAIYA VASTAVAIYA SONG AHEAD OF JAWAN TRAILER RELEASE IN DUBAI

Hyderabad: After Zinda Banda and and Chhaleya, superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song from Jawan. Third to be out from film's album, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is a true blue party track. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has seemingly churned out a blockbuster album if the songs released so far are anything to go by.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film Zinda Banda and Chaleya and both of them received decent responses from the fans. While fans are awaiting the Jawan trailer, SRK treated them with the peppy dance number Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on Tuesday only after piquing their interest with two teasers of the song. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, SRK shared that he has several interesting anecdotes to share from song's making which he will be revealing during Jawan trailer launch in Dubai. As of now, the superstar wants his fans ti "just dance with him."

In Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, SRK is soon grooving to dance steps choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. While Kumaar has penned the lyrics, the Hindi version of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao.

For Jawan, King Khan collaborated with young Tamil director Atlee Kumar. The film is said to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. After enthralling the audience with prevue a month ago, SRK will be unveiling the highly anticipated Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on August 31.

SRK aside, the film also stars biggies from the Tamil industry Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhhi Dogra, and others will be seen in the film which also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance role. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is all set to hit big screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

