JUST 3 MONTHS TO MEET BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN AKSHAY TIGER KICKSTART EID RELEASE COUNTDOWN

Hyderabad: Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is creating quite a buzz among movie buffs. For the first time, these two stars will share the screen in an action-packed spectacle. The leading men of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan kickstarted 3-month countdown leading to film's release in April.

Teasing fans with intriguing posters and glimpses, the latest reveal by Akshay and Tiger showcases them striking a cool pose in front of a helicopter, exuding serious style. The countdown to the movie's release, set to hit theaters in April 2024 during Eid, has begun, marked by a fresh poster shared on their Instagram accounts.

The caption accompanying the picture hinted at the impending meet-up of the lead characters, creating anticipation among eager fans. The enthusiasm for the film is evident from reactions pouring in, with Manushi Chhillar, part of the movie's cast, sharing her excitement with celebratory emojis, and Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, expressing joy with heartfelt emojis. Fans, too, are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between the actors, evident from the enthusiastic comments under the post.