Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, has wrapped up the shooting for his acting debut in the period epic film titled Maharaj, revealed actor Shalini Pandey, who also stars in the movie. The narrative of Maharaj is said to be based on the well-known Maharaja Libel Case of 1862 and is set to be released on the streaming platform Netflix.

During an interview with a newswire, Shalini shared her experience of working with Junaid and expressed that they had a remarkably similar energy on set. She commented on his easygoing nature saying "Junaid is a very easy breezy human being," and mentioned that they're in the same age group and had a great time working together due to their "very similar" energy on set.

Shalini, recognised for her roles in movies like Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, and her Bollywood debut Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Ranveer Singh, joins Junaid along with Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles in the upcoming film Maharaj.

The film centers around the infamous Maharaja Libel Case of 1862, where the leader of a religious group sued a newspaper for publishing allegations of sexual relationships with his female followers. Junaid portrays the role of a reporter in the film, who happens to be on the other side of the court case.