JUBIN NAUTIYALS NEW TRACK BEWAFA SE PYAAR KIYA OUT NOW

Mumbai: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal released a new track titled Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya, featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig on Thursday. The track has been composed by Payal Dev while the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir. The music video of the song, directed by Donati Media, takes viewers through a modern-day and relevant story that touches upon infidelity and betrayal.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actors Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig expressed their happiness at the release of the song. Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said, "This is a heart touching song and something many people will connect with. I am sure Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is going to be loved by all the broken hearts."

On the other hand, Riva Kishan shared, "This is my first ever music video. Gautam has been a fantastic co-star to work with who made me very comfortable on set. This is an amazing song that will hit right at your heartstrings and I think a lot of people who have faced unfaithfulness in love will relate to this song."

Gautam Singh Vig, who stars opposite Riva in the song, said, "Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is a heart wrenching song that combines elements of relatable lyrics, melodious singing and impactful visuals. It was a pleasure working with Riva who is an amazing talent and I am sure the audiences are going to love this song."

Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is streaming on T-Series' YouTube channel. (With agency inputs)