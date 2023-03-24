Hyderabad: Trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane helmed fictional period drama Jubilee was released on Friday. The upcoming series is set in a newly independent India and revolves around stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry. The Jubilee trailer hints at an authentic period drama made on a grad scale and amped up with powerful performances.

Vikramaditya's series is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies. Though it is a period drama, Jubilee is a very human story with narrative themes such as love, betrayal, struggle, revenge, and ambition at its core. The story follows the trials and tribulations of the lead characters as they set out on their journey to make it big in the film industry. Set in that celebrated era of Hindi cinema, Jubilee will seemingly resonate with everyone.

As seen in the trailer, Jubilee is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and all-consuming ambition. Jubilee trailer also comes with glimpses of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi. The upcoming series is bound to transport audiences to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry.

The 10-episode series has been directed features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

READ | Vikramaditya Motwane's Prime Video series 'Jubilee' to premiere on April 7

While Atul Sabharwal has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Jubilee, Motwane has directed and co-created the show along with Soumik Sen. The series is jointly bankrolled by Andolan Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Phantom Studios. Set to stream in India and across 240 countries, Jubilee will premiere on Prime Video in two parts. While the first part will start streaming on April 7, the second part will drop on April 14.