Hyderabad: An unofficial letter reportedly from Jr NTR is making the rounds on the internet. The letter in Telugu with Jr NTR's signature concerns the death of his fan Shyam, who died by suicide on Monday. Shyam attended every single Jr NTR's event and was always there to support his on-screen idol.

For the unversed, Shyam allegedly died by suicide on Monday, but his family and friends have raised concerns of foul play, instigating the hashtag #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR on Twitter. Soon Twitteratis joined in and the demanding justice for Shyam started trending on social media.

Earlier in the day, politician Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I firmly advocate for an extensive investigation into this case to ensure that justice is delivered. It has been alleged that YSRCP members were involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is rendered."

Meanwhile, as per the unofficial statement, Tarak issued a letter in Telugu saying: "Shyam's death is extremely painful. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. It must be terrifying for everyone to not know the circumstances behind his death."

Since the news of Shyam's death broke, Jr NTR followers have been calling for justice. Political leaders have also joined the call for justice for Shyam. According to the media, Shyam died by suicide at Chintaluru village, but NTR followers said on social media that there was no reason for him to take such a drastic step.

On Tuesday, many Telugu celebrities and fans took to social media to seek justice for Shyam. His friends shared videos on social media claiming that Shyam was a good person with no bad habits. Declaring his admiration for the RRR actor, Shyam had shared a video on social media on March 19 where he had said that Tarak was his inspiration, hero, and God.

Also read: Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and many more express grief over Odisha train accident