Hyderabad: Today, a sneak peek of Jr NTR's much-anticipated film, Devara - Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, was unveiled, giving viewers a glimpse into the movie's world. Within hours of its release, the promotional video created a buzz online, becoming the fastest to reach 500k views on YouTube, according to the film's makers.

NTR Arts, the production banner behind Devara, shared a film poster online, announcing that the glimpse had achieved the fastest 500k likes on YouTube across various languages. Alongside the poster, they exclaimed, "You've all become a witness to his merciless show 🌊🌊🌊 #DevaraGlimpse strikes a killer 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K+ likes on YouTube ❤️‍🔥."

In another exciting update, the creators disclosed that the Devara glimpse had surpassed an impressive milestone of 10 million views on YouTube. Celebrating this achievement, they expressed on Instagram, "Everyone is hailing the man whose play has kicked off on a brutal note 😎 #DevaraGlimpse floods the charts with 1️⃣0️⃣ million+ views and counting… 🌊."

Produced by NTR’s brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara boasts a talented team including production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film promises striking visual effects, aiming to deliver an extravagant cinematic experience. Additionally, Devara introduces Janhvi Kapoor to Telugu cinema and features Saif Ali Khan in the antagonist role. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast.