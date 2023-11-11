JR NTR TO FACE HRITHIK ROSHAN HEAD ON IN WAR 2 DODGES BODY DOUBLE FOR ACTION SEQUENCES

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is gearing up to shoot his action sequences for Bollywood debut War 2 without the use of body doubles. While Ayan Mukerji has been actively filming in Spain for the movie, Jr NTR is said to be joining the War 2 team in January, following the completion of Devara: Part 1.

Known for executing his own action scenes, Jr NTR will be going it no differently for War 2, Yash Raj Films' yet another offering from ambitious Spy Universe. According to reports, the occasional use of body doubles for specific scenes in War 2 is partly accurate, but Jr NTR is steadfast in taking on the majority of his action sequences, especially considering the pivotal face-off with Hrithik Roshan, who assumes the negative lead.

Despite some uncertainty regarding the precise dates for the spy thriller, Jr NTR is committed to concluding his part before April. This commitment stems from a prior agreement to work on director Prashant Neel's next project, tentatively titled NTR 31. Ongoing discussions involve the potential casting of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in War 2, with a hint at Bhatt making a cameo appearance due to her existing agreement for a female-led film in YRF's spy universe.

Presently, Jr NTR is immersed in wrapping up the Goa schedule for his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva. The upcoming film will mark Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's foray into South Indian cinema. Jr NTR is set to wrap up the filming in Goa alongside co-stars Janhvi and Saif by the year's end.