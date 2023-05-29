JR NTR SWEATS IN GYM FOR DEVARA DESPITE ON HOLIDAY EARNS PRAISE FROM TRAINER

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's upcoming film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Every minute detail regarding the film gets viral on social media. Now, a photo of the actor from the gym as he begins preparation for Devara has gone viral.

Jr NTR's personal trainer posted a photo on Instagram of the actor flexing his muscles in the gym. The actor has begun his physical training for his upcoming flick Devara. Despite being on vacation with his family, he made time to work out at the gym. Even during his vacation, the actor is practising for Devara, demonstrating his dedication.

Nandamuri fans are very anxious to witness his look for Siva Koratala's directorial. Jr NTR's trainer posted a snapshot from the gym on Instagram with the caption "DEVARA at work. Nothing can get in the way of the preparations, whether at home or overseas. On vacation, but DEDICATION is strong. @jrntr." The photo is currently trending on Twitter.

Prior to this, Jr NTR was photographed with his wife Pranathi and children Bhargav and Abhay on Sunday night. However, it is unknown where the actor is presently vacationing because he flew to a secret location. Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, represents the actor-director duo's comeback following their smash film Janatha Garage.

As a birthday present to his fans, the first look of Jr NTR from the film was published the same day. In the poster Jr NTR appears threatening, fierce, and raw, dressed in a lungi and wielding a blood-soaked axe. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, and Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist.

