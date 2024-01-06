Hyderabad: The highly awaited film Devara featuring the acclaimed actor Jr NTR is generating excitement among fans as a short video from the upcoming directorial venture of Koratala Siva was dropped on Saturday. The first glimpse of the film is scheduled to be revealed on January 8 signals an exciting start to the New Year.

Sharing the 3-second video on social media, production house Yuvasudha Arts wrote in the caption, "Brace yourselves to witness the 'BLOOD BATH' in 2 days. Man of Masses #NTR will unleash Fear Like Never Before with the #DevaraGlimpse - out on Jan 8th at 4:05 PM." Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Let the bloodbath begin," followed by fire emojis.

Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara boasts of an impressive ensemble cast with the addition of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor marking her Telugu debut. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to portray the role of the antagonist Bhaira, which adds another layer of sophistication to the story.

The music composition for Devara is handled by Anirudh Ravichander with the cinematography expertly managed by R Rathnavelu. The director has intriguingly revealed that the movie will be presented in two parts with Devara Part-1 scheduled for release on April 5. In a special video message, the director expressed his excitement for the project, highlighting the film's expansive world, grand scale, strong characters and intense emotions.