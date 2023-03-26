Hyderabad: RRR star Jr. NTR took to social media to wish his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday. The actor shared an unseen picture with his better half from what appears to be their Christmas holidays last year. Jr. NTR shared a short yet heartfelt birthday post for Pranathi whom he lovingly calls 'ammalu.'

On Sunday, Jr. NTR took to Instagram to wish his wife on her 31st birthday. The actor shared an unseen picture with Pranathi from their vacation diaries as he showered virtual love on Pranathi. In the picture, Jr. NTR looks suave in a black shirt and matching denim while Pranathi is seen donning a denim tunic with black bottoms.

Sharing birthday post for Pranathi, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday ammalu…❤️❤️." Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded his comment section with birthday wishes for Pranathi. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, who met Jr. NTR during his visit to Los Angeles for the Oscars, also reacted to Jr. NTR's post and wished Pranathi on her birthday.

Jr. NTR and Pranathi tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2011. Back then, he was 26 while Pranathi had just entered 18. The couple is blessed with two boys Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. For unversed, Pranathi is a relative of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

On the work front, Jr. NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva directorial which is tentatively titled #NTR30. The upcoming film is said to be an action drama set in the coastal lands of India. #NTR30 is also making headlines for it being Janhvi Kapoor's debut in south cinema. The film was launched last Thursday with a muhurat puja in Hyderabad.