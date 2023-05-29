JR NTR JETS OFF FOR SUMMER HOLIDAY WITH FAMILY WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Superstar Jr NTR is making the most of his time with his family. On Monday, he was spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and his two boys, Abhay and Bhargav. They took off to a foreign destination for summer vacation. The photos and videos of Jr NTR and his family are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the videos, Jr NTR is seen holding his younger son, Bhargav's hand. His elder son Abhay donned a blue t-shirt, and Bhargav wore a green one, while Jr NTR kept his look casual in blue jeans paired with a black tee and matching jacket. His wife Pranathi looked pretty in a white top and blue jeans. Since it is very rare to get Jr NTR papped with his family, his fans are excited to see the pictures of the actor with his wife and two kids. Not just that, Jr NTR also gave a wide smile as he noticed the photographers taking pictures of him at the airport.

On Sunday, Jr NTR was spotted at the NTR Ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather NTR's 100th birth anniversary. He was mobbed by a sea of fans at the NTR Ghat. He and his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram shared tweets in respect of their grandfather.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will next appear in Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. He will also be seen in #NTR31, which will be helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. War 2 with Hrithik Roshan is another exciting project in Jr NTR's kitty. The spy actioner bankrolled by Yash Raj Films will have Ayan Mukerji at the helm.